Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Raised to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 22.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 514.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

