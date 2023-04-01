Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

