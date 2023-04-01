Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 765,200 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $46.22. 863,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,725 shares of company stock worth $10,824,307 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after buying an additional 710,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,086,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after buying an additional 218,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.