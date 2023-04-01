Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 117,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 251,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.