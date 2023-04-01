Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Cut by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.24. 2,111,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,816. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

