Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

CLOU traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 127,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.98 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

