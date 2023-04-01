Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. 852,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,947. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile
