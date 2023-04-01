GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $68.34. Approximately 273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GNNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.
