Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 700,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,313. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gogo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 115.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gogo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

