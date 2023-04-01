Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Gogo Price Performance
Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. 700,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,313. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.32.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
Recommended Stories
