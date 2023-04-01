Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

Shares of GOL remained flat at $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. 658,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,188. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $550.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

