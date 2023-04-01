Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 107,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 27,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

