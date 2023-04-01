Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.