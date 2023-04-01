Golem Achieves Market Capitalization of $241.55 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $241.55 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

