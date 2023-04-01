Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0711 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $896,394.87 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,526.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00323550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00072543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00545818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.00437228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

