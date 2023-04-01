Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $5.85.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 600.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 22,727.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

