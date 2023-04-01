H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.42 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

NYSE:FUL opened at $68.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

