Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,608 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after purchasing an additional 309,631 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,748. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

