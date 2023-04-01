Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,885 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,416. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

