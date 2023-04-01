Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.07. 355,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,677. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

