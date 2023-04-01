Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,223 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,690. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

