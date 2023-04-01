Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 174.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,668,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,360.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 85,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,622. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

