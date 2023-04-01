Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TJX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,402. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

