Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 122 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

IWF traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,636. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

