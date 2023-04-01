Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 99 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Stryker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Stryker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.47. 1,880,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,553. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $285.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.