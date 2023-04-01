Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,347,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $159,002,000 after acquiring an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 29,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,708,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

