Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,611,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.01. The stock had a trading volume of 821,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,838. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.