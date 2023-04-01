Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

