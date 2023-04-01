Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Harrow Health Price Performance
Harrow Health stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.17 million, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Harrow Health
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
Featured Stories
