Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Harrow Health Price Performance

Harrow Health stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Harrow Health has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.17 million, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Harrow Health

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

