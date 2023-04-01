Head to Head Comparison: Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Coupang shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Coupang alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Coupang has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 1 2 10 0 2.69 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coupang and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $22.02, suggesting a potential upside of 37.60%.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -0.45% -4.24% -1.06% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupang and Airborne Wireless Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $20.58 billion 1.38 -$92.04 million ($0.05) -320.00 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Summary

Coupang beats Airborne Wireless Network on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. It also performs operations and support services in China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States. Coupang, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Airborne Wireless Network

(Get Rating)

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.