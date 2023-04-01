Head-To-Head Survey: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and PLDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $268.45 million 0.35 -$24.45 million ($1.37) -0.89 PLDT $3.78 billion 1.44 $535.25 million $0.91 27.75

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -38.70% -17.82% -6.10% PLDT 5.09% 24.42% 4.78%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares KORE Group and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

KORE Group has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KORE Group and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 449.18%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than PLDT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLDT beats KORE Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients. The Other segments consists interests in digital platforms and other technologies, including interests in VIH and Multisys. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

