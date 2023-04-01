Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 27.6% in March

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HSDT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 184,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,067. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 171.90% and a negative net margin of 1,788.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

