Hendershot Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. 2,571,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day moving average is $177.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

