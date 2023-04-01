Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys 12,058 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,103. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

