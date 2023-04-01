Hendershot Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 292,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $182.30. 4,480,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,576. The stock has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

