Hendershot Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 190,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 226,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.62. 7,711,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,671,116. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

