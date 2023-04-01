Hendershot Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $55.91. 3,466,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

