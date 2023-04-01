Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $4.29 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 165.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

HRL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

