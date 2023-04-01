Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.59. 3,092,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,629. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

