Hendershot Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 967 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.12. 2,702,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,086. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

