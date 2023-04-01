Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GPC traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.31. The stock had a trading volume of 799,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

