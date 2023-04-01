Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $181.15 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.96 or 0.00017478 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $181.15 million and $247,439.78 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00201577 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,381.24 or 1.00043760 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94413165 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $256,997.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

