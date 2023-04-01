Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $255.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.73.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $254.41 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $255.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.78. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total transaction of $185,549.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

