Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hess by 131.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

