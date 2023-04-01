HI Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, HI has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $27.80 million and approximately $370,273.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00029378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018183 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00201630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,374.41 or 0.99977401 BTC.

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01010172 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $312,125.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

