Hidigital btc Price Tops $3.49 (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Hidigital btc token can currently be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Hidigital btc has a market cap of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hidigital btc using one of the exchanges listed above.

