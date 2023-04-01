Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $10,660,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 235,866 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 136.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares during the period.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE HFRO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.79. 374,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,455. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%.

(Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More

