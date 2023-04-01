Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $623.06

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 623.06 ($7.66) and traded as high as GBX 686 ($8.43). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 681 ($8.37), with a volume of 92,983 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. The stock has a market cap of £619.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,774.36, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 690.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 621.10.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading

