Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $623.06

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFGGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 623.06 ($7.66) and traded as high as GBX 686 ($8.43). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 681 ($8.37), with a volume of 92,983 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hilton Food Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. The stock has a market cap of £619.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,774.36, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 690.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 621.10.

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.