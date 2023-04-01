H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.16

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.16 and traded as high as C$12.46. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.39, with a volume of 213,705 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$190,554.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,295,559 shares in the company, valued at C$16,458,263.31. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $679,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

