HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 4.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 445,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,821,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. China Renaissance raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.
HUYA Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA
About HUYA
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
See Also
