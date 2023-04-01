HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 4.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 445,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,821,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. China Renaissance raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

About HUYA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after buying an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.