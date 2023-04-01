ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 988,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 771,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,536. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

